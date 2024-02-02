Segun Aremu: Nigerian traditional monarch shot dead, wife kidnapped

Armed assailants have shot a traditional ruler and abducted his wife along with another individual in the southwestern region of Nigeria, authorities say.

The victim was Segun Aremu, a retired army general and monarch holding the esteemed title of Olukoro of Koro. The attack unfolded on Thursday night when the assailants forcefully entered the palace.

Details surrounding the identity and motives of the gunmen remain unclear, leaving authorities puzzled as to whether a ransom is being demanded for the release of the abducted individuals. This tragic incident follows recent calls for a state of emergency to address the escalating security challenges in the region.

Campaigners, comprising approximately 50 civil society groups, have urged President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency, citing a concerning surge in abductions, surpassing 1,800 cases since his assumption of office in May. The demand for decisive action comes in the wake of heightened insecurity, emphasizing the urgent need for intervention.

Expressing outrage over the killing of Olukoro of Koro in Kwara state, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq condemned the act as "reckless, shocking, and abominable." He assured the public that authorities are committed to apprehending the perpetrators, with an ongoing manhunt led by the police.

This distressing incident adds to a series of recent abductions in the region. Earlier in the week, kidnappers seized five schoolchildren and four teachers in Ekiti state, demanding a ransom of 100 million naira ($110,000; £87,500) for their safe release. Additionally, a senior government official was kidnapped in the Bwari suburb of Abuja, mirroring the alarming trend of criminal activities encroaching upon urban areas.

The grim reality of kidnapping for ransom has intensified in Nigeria, with armed gangs targeting various demographics, including road travelers, students, and residents in both rural and urban settings. The urgency to address this growing threat has reached a critical point, requiring swift and comprehensive measures to safeguard the lives and security of the nation's citizens.