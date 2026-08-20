Sirens, shelters and scaled-back war games: South Korea rehearses for crisis

Residents across Seoul took part in civil defence drills as sirens sounded and police cleared roads for emergency vehicles. People were directed to metro stations and underground shelters, while evacuees at Seoul City Hall were shown how to give first aid and perform CPR. The exercise was part of Ulchi Freedom Shield, the annual US-South Korean military drill, which also featured military equipment and drone simulators for children. This year’s scenarios included drone threats, GPS disruption and cyberattacks. The military component has been reduced, however, following a request from US President Donald Trump, who pointed to his “very good relationship” with Kim Jong Un. The exercise began on 17 August and will now end on 21 August, with some field manoeuvres replaced by simulations. The scaled-back exercise comes as Washington and Seoul try to maintain their readiness while avoiding a further escalation with Pyongyang. President Lee Jae-myung said the civil defence measures were about protecting people and preserving daily life, rather than preparing for war.