Nigeria's federal government moves to decriminalise attempted suicide

In Nigeria, where mental health issues remain largely stigmatised, the federal government has plans to decriminalise attempted suicides.

Trying to take one’s life is currently punishable by up to one year in prison under the colonial-era Criminal Code, while the Penal Code provides for up to a year in jail, a fine, or both.

Health Minister Ali Pate said the existing legal framework treated people experiencing severe psychological distress as offenders rather than persons in need of care.

He said government will send the planned amendment to the National Mental Health Act to the national assembly for enactment.

Pate said suicide remains a major public health concern and criminalising attempted suicide "discourages help-seeking behaviours” while conflicting with national mental health policy.

Citing World Health Organization figures, he said Nigeria records about 300,000 suicide attempts annually, with at least 7,000 deaths.

The minister said the reform aims at reducing suicide deaths and attempts by 15 per cent by 2030 as Nigeria shifts its response from punishment to care and support.

The country faces a severe shortage of mental health professionals, with fewer than 1,000 psychiatrists serving more than 200 million people.