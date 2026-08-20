DRC: M23 tightens movement controls as Ebola outbreak surpasses 5,000 cases

The AFC/M23 rebel alliance in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo is tightening restrictions on movement after two travellers from a government-held area tested positive for Ebola in rebel territory, adding another challenge to efforts to contain the country’s rapidly expanding outbreak.

The AFC/M23 administration said shared taxis on the Goma-Kirumba road will be suspended for one month from Saturday, while passenger boats on some routes across Lake Edward will also be halted.

Taxi-buses will continue operating on the Goma-Kirumba road under health and safety controls, while trucks carrying goods will remain permitted.

The measures were announced after two travellers from the government-held town of Lubero tested positive for Ebola in a village under M23 control, according to a member of the response team established by the rebel authorities.

Conflict complicates Ebola response

The restrictions highlight the difficulties of containing an outbreak in a region divided by an ongoing armed conflict.

AFC/M23 controls large parts of North and South Kivu after capturing Goma and Bukavu during its 2025 offensive. The group has established its own health response in areas under its control, largely separately from authorities in Kinshasa.

The rebels have presented their Ebola response as evidence of their ability to administer territory, declaring areas under their control Ebola-free in late June.

Outbreak reaches record levels

The movement restrictions come as the Ebola outbreak reaches unprecedented levels in the country.

Government data released this week showed confirmed infections had surpassed 5,000, reaching 5,021 cases, while the death toll had climbed to 2,378. The outbreak has become the largest in the country's history by cases and deaths, and the second-largest recorded globally after the 2014-2016 West Africa epidemic.

The current outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo species of Ebola, for which there are no approved vaccines or treatments. Health officials say delayed detection, weak health infrastructure, insecurity and resistance within communities are hindering efforts to slow transmission.

Mobility fuels fears of further spread

The latest cases underline the risks posed by frequent movement between government- and rebel-controlled territory.

Health experts have repeatedly warned that travel and trade networks in eastern Congo can complicate efforts to trace contacts and isolate infections. Earlier this year, health precautions were also intensified at a major gold mine in the region because of concerns over movement between Ebola-affected areas.

The outbreak has already spread to a sixth province, with health authorities reporting an Ebola death in northeastern Bas-Uele earlier this month.

Response faces a critical funding gap

The World Health Organization says the outbreak can still be brought under control within three months, but only if sufficient resources are mobilised.

The agency has raised about 60% of the $115 million it estimates is needed for the response. At the same time, 70% to 80% of newly detected cases reportedly have no known epidemiological links, suggesting that transmission remains widespread and difficult to trace.

As M23 tightens movement controls around areas it administers, health authorities face the difficult task of limiting cross-border and cross-frontline transmission without cutting off essential supplies and access for communities already affected by conflict.