'Army insurgents' tried to enter Niger's presidential palace

This Story is breaking, please check back for updates

"Insurgents from within the armed forces" tried to enter the presidential palace in Niger's capital Niamey on Saturday, security sources told AFP, but were repelled by the presidential guard. Shooting is reportedly ongoing at the palace.

Overnight, residents reported hearing heavy gunfire in several neighbourhoods of the capital, near the presidential palace and around the airport, which is home to a major military base.

State television was off air for over an hour before being restored at about 10am local time.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to bring you updates as they become available.