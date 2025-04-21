Pope Francis: A decade of reform, controversy, and compassion

Argentine Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio became the first Pope from the Americas and the first Jesuit pontiff, choosing the name Francis in honor of Saint Francis of Assisi. His election raised expectations of significant reforms within the Catholic Church.

With a background in chemistry, Francis was ordained a priest in 1969 and later led the Jesuit order in Argentina. He positioned himself as the Pope of the poor, advocating for the homeless, migrants, and refugees.

"How arid and inhospitable a city becomes once it loses compassion... You are not the marginalized—you are at the center of the Church's heart." – Pope Francis.

Francis confronted clerical sex abuse, admitting the Church’s silence and complicity in protecting abusive priests. He lifted secrecy laws, ordered full cooperation with justice, and supported LGBTQ+ rights, backing same-sex civil unions.

However, his stance on abortion remained firm: "Doctors that do this are hitmen. And on this, you cannot argue." – Pope Francis

Francis addressed Vatican banking scandals, launching an ethics commission to oversee investments. He also fostered interfaith dialogue, strengthening ties with the Russian Orthodox Church—a relationship later strained by the Ukraine war, where he denounced Patriarch Kirill as 'Putin’s altar boy.'

Francis met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and sent an envoy to mediate peace.

"War is always a defeat." – Pope Francis

Despite declining health, Francis continued shaping the Church’s future, appointing 21 new cardinals, increasing the likelihood of a successor aligned with his vision. However, he struggled with a loss of faith in Latin America, a region close to his heart.

As his pontificate progressed, Pope Francis remained a polarizing yet transformative leader, leaving a profound impact on the Catholic Church.