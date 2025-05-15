Pope urges Christian Brothers to be mindful of challenges young people face

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV met with the Brothers of Christian Schools in the Vatican on Thursday.

The group includes several hundred priests and nuns who work as teachers in Catholic schools around the globe.

He urged them to be mindful of the challenges faced by young people in today’s world.

“We think of the isolation caused by relationship patterns increasingly marked by superficiality, individualism, and emotional instability,” he told the group.

The pontiff added that there was a “spread of patterns of thought weakened by relativism, and the prevalence of rhythms and lifestyles in which there is not enough room for listening, reflection, and dialogue.”

This, he said, was the case at school, in the family, and sometimes among peers themselves, “resulting in loneliness”.

Founded by a French priest and educator in 1680, the brothers are marking the 300th anniversary of the institute’s recognition by Pope Benedict XIII in 1725.

Today, its schools can be found across the world including in 22 African countries, with a focus on education, community development, and youth formation.

It has also established six universities in Africa (Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Côte d’Ivoire, Madagascar, and Kenya), each specialising in fields such as education, engineering, and medicine.

The Brothers are also involved in community outreach, offering health and educational services, vocational training, and support for marginalised populations.