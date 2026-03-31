Egypt's President al-Sisi calls on Donald Trump to end the war on Iran

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Monday urged his US counterpart Donald Trump to help end the Middle East war, now in its second month.

"I say to President Trump: no one will be able to stop the war in our region, in the Gulf... Please, help us to stop the war, you are capable of it," Sisi said in joint remarks to the press in Cairo alongside Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides.

"I speak to you in the name of humanity and in the name of everyone who loves peace -- and you, Mr President, are among those who love peace," Sisi said.

Egypt was one of several Muslim-majority countries whose foreign ministers took part in talks in Pakistan on Sunday aimed at finding a route to peace.

Sisi's speech was delivered shortly before Trump threatened to obliterate Iran's electricity plants and Kharg Island, where most of its oil is exported from.

The Egyptian president has previously appealed to his US counterpart on matters of peace, telling Trump in October that he was "the only one" who could end the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.