Mali: Mandatory motorcycle registration raises concerns among stakeholders

In Bamako, motorcycles are impossible to ignore. They are everywhere — in narrow streets, on major roads, at the heart of daily life. For tens of thousands of families, riding a two-wheeler is simply a means of survival.

In the Fleuve district, Ibrahim Traoré has been making trips since dawn. Like many of his colleagues, he does not own the motorcycle he rides. And since the announcement of mandatory registration, anxiety has begun to grow.

"If we are asked to go and stand in long queues for registration, it is really difficult for us. Most of the motorcycles we ride do not belong to us. That is not a problem in itself, but it directly affects our families because we earn our living day by day and, given the current situation in the country, everything is expensive," said Ibrahim Traoré, a motorcycle taxi driver.

Since Monday, June 15, 2026, Malian authorities have officially launched the mandatory registration of all motorcycles and tricycles across the country. The operation is being carried out jointly by transport and security services in a country where monitoring two-wheeled traffic has become a crucial issue.

"Everyone must have a vehicle registration certificate, and every tricycle must also have one. That is why people need to come forward and complete the necessary procedures so they can be served. After the inspection and payment, customs and our services are now connected through a computerized system," said Diakaridia Diallo, the regional director for transport in Bamako.

On the ground, some citizens appear to have understood the message.

"People understand why it is necessary to register motorcycles. It is for our safety. I encourage all Malians to do it as quickly as possible," said Mohammed Aly Ag Alyda, a Malian citizen.

The challenge now is convincing the most vulnerable members of society. Between security concerns and economic realities, authorities will have to find the right balance without further burdening those who rely on their motorcycles as their only source of income.