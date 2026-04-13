Hill-Lewis rises in DA as South Africa’s political race heats up

Geordin Hill-Lewis has secured the top job in Cape Town, but his ambitions are already stretching well beyond the city, as he positions himself for national leadership.

South Africa’s second-largest party, the Democratic Alliance, has elected Hill-Lewis to lead it into the 2029 general elections, signaling a renewed push to challenge the long-standing dominance of the African National Congress. His rise comes at a pivotal moment in the country’s political landscape, with growing competition and shifting voter sentiment.

In his acceptance speech, Hill-Lewis thanked party delegates for their support and pledged to serve with humility and a strong sense of duty, vowing to focus on building a stronger and more inclusive South Africa.

The DA currently holds six cabinet posts in a tense unity government alongside the ANC, which controls 20. The coalition has been credited with restoring a degree of confidence after years marked by corruption and mismanagement, though underlying political tensions remain. Supporters of Hill-Lewis say they are firmly backing his leadership and vision for the country.

One supporter, Sanjay Singh, described him as a leader committed to the party’s values and focused on improving the lives of South Africans at the grassroots level, with an emphasis on diversity and inclusion.

Despite the DA’s momentum, the ANC remains the most supported party, polling at 38 percent in a recent survey by Ipsos. As the ANC prepares for a key leadership conference ahead of 2029, no clear successor has emerged to President Cyril Ramaphosa.