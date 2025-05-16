Gabon: former president Ali Bongo and family go into exile in Angola

Angola
Their departure marks the end of 19 months spent in captivity in Libreville.
Following the military coup led by Gen. Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema in August 2023, Gabon's ousted president Ali Bongo and his family had spent their time either locked up at home or in prison.
But five days after his wife Sylvia and son Noureddin were released from prison and transferred to house arrest awaiting their trial for embezzlement and money-laundering, Bongo and his family have arrived in Angola.
The Bongo dynasty had ruled Gabon for over 50 years before being ousted from power in a military coup by General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema in 2023.
Their departure into exile is the result of an agreement made between Angolan president João Lourenço and Oligui Nguema, Gabon's new president, according to a statement by the Angolan presidency shared on Facebook.
Lourenço came to Libreville on Monday in order to improve relations with Oligui Nguema, who was declared the winner of a presidential election last month. Ties between the two countries had somewhat cooled down during the transition period following the coup.
The African Union, currently headed by Angolan president João Lourenço, had repeatedly asked Gabon's new authorities to release Bongo and his family.
Sylvia and Noureddin Bongo's lawyers had previously voiced concerns for their health condition during their detention in prison.
