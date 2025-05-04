Nguema takes power in Gabon

General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema was sworn in as president of Gabon Saturday after winning almost 95% of votes in April 12 election, having served as interim president since taking power in a 2023 coup. Nguema, 50, won the election with 58,074 votes, which accounts for 94.85% of votes cast, according to the final results announced by the Constitutional Court.

He was expected to win the election, being widely seen in the Central African country as the man who put an end to the Bongo dynasty, which ruled the country for more than 50 years. Nguema, the former head of the country’s Republican Guard, toppled President Ali Bongo Ondimba nearly two years ago. Following the coup, soldiers proclaimed Nguema, a cousin of deposed president Ali Bongo Ondimba, as president of a transitional committee to lead the country.

Many accused the Bongo family of living in oil-funded luxury while much of the population struggled. The inauguration was held in the Angondjé stadium and was attended by several high profile African leaders, including both President Felix Tshisekedi of Congo and President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, who have been in peace talks in recent months due to the ongoing conflict between Congolese forces and Rwanda-backed rebels in Congo’s east.

This year’s election was seen as a crucial election for the central African nation’s 2.3 million people, a third of whom live in poverty despite its vast oil wealth. Nguema gained support on a platform of anti-corruption and promised to develop the country, focusing on key campaign promises including improving the healthcare sector, building roads, and giving jobs to young people.