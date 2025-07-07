Gabon’s President Oligui launches new political party

More than two years after seizing power in a military coup, Gabon’s President Brice Oligui Nguema has taken a significant step toward consolidating his political influence with the launch of a new party.

On Saturday, Oligui, a former general, unveiled the Democratic Union of Builders, known by its French acronym UDB. According to a statement from the party, its mission is to unite the Gabonese people around a shared vision of rebuilding the country. The UDB says it aims to bring transformation, unity, and elevation to a nation emerging from decades of political dominance by a single family.

The move comes after Oligui claimed victory in Gabon’s April 2025 presidential election, securing nearly 95 percent of the vote. His rise to the presidency followed the August 2023 coup that removed then-President Ali Bongo from power. That event marked the end of 56 years of rule by the Bongo family. Omar Bongo had led the country for over four decades, followed by his son Ali, who had been in office since 2009.

The launch of the UDB signals Oligui’s intent to transition from military leader to long-term political figure. While he initially presented himself as a reformer leading a transitional government, the creation of a political party gives structure to his leadership and a platform for future governance.