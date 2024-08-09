Paris Olympics closing ceremony this weekend

Seamstresses have been hard at work in France, making the costumes for the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games on Sunday.

It will feature traditional highlights, including the athletes’ parade and the handover of the Olympic flag to the organisers of the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

And like the opening ceremony, all 120 costumes for the closing event are made out of recycled materials.

"We used recycled materials, like VHS cassettes from my mother's house in Switzerland. All the pearls are damaged or broken, some are scratched, and that is what we wanted to show with this ceremony,” said designer Kevin Germanier.

It will take place in a more traditional setting after the Seine River was used for the audacious opening ceremony.

And it features the same artistic director, Thomas Jolly, and will include "over a hundred performers, acrobats, dancers, and circus artists".

He said the Olympic spirit that has taken over during the games is “the sum of humanity”.

“I think the Olympic Games embraces something that represents us all. And that is what we wanted to say during the opening ceremony and we’ll continue to say at the closing ceremony,” he said.

The closing ceremony on Sunday takes place from 21h00 to 23h30 at the Stade de France in Paris.