Nigeria submits bid to host 2030 Commonwealth Games

Nigeria and India have submitted proposals to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

In the proposals, Nigeria backs its capital Abuja to host the event, with India fronting Ahmedabad.

The future of the Games had become the subject of concern after South Africa's Durban and Australia's Victoria pulled out as nominated hosts for the 2022 and 2026 editions respectively.

With Durban's withdrawal, Birmingham stepped in to host the 2022 Games. Glasgow took up the 2026 event.

This is the second time Abuja is bidding to host the Commonwealth Games. It lost its first attempt to Glasgow in 2014.

No African city has ever staged the Games.

India has hosted the Commonwealth Games once in 2010. It sees the 2030 Games as a dry run for a potential bid for the 2036 Olympic Games.