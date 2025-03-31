Uganda: the infiltration of plastics into agricultural fields and food raise concern

Globally, plastics are infiltrating agricultural lands—spreading across fields through fertilizers, encasing seeds, serving as moisture-retaining tarps, and accumulating as waste from various industries.

In Uganda, a surge of plastic bags, commonly referred to as buveera, is extending its reach beyond urban areas.

This issue has long plagued the landscape of Kampala, the capital, where buveera have become intertwined with everyday life.

They are found layered in the dirt of excavated roads and obstructing waterways.

Alarmingly, these bags are now appearing in remote farmland as well, including the thick plastic used for planting coffee seeds in nurseries.

As climate change intensifies, the reliance on agricultural plastics—which are already essential for many crops—grows even stronger for some farmers.

Research continues to reveal that tiny microplastics disrupt ecosystems and infiltrate human bodies, raising concerns among scientists, farmers, and consumers about their impact on health.

Many are actively seeking solutions, yet industry experts highlight the challenge of tracking the fate of plastics or completely eliminating them, despite the best efforts of recycling and reuse initiatives.

A 2021 report from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization indicates that soils are significant recipients of agricultural plastics, with some studies suggesting that microplastic pollution in soils may exceed that found in oceans.

“Microplastic is a significant challenge. We encounter so much plastic due to the numerous factories and bottling companies producing water, juice, and energy drinks, which generate vast amounts of plastic waste,” explained Nicholas Kayondo, a crop scientist and farmer on the outskirts of Kampala.

Many farmers assert that agricultural plastics, already vital for crop production, are becoming increasingly essential as climate change leads to more extreme weather conditions.

However, for those working the land, the situation remains complex.

For those working the land where microplastics accumulate, frustration is mounting.

Scientists, farmers, and consumers alike are increasingly concerned about the impact of plastics in the food supply on health, with ongoing research revealing their presence in human bodies.

“We know that microplastics are present in our bodies – in our lungs, in our brains – and they have been detected in various locations. Current research is focused on understanding the implications of this,” explained Sarah Zack, a Great Lakes Contaminant Specialist with the Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant, who educates the public about microplastics. “One potential concern is that toxic chemicals may cling to microplastics, allowing them to be transported through the environment and into our bodies.”

While researchers are actively seeking solutions, industry experts highlight the challenges of completely eliminating plastic waste, even with well-meaning efforts to enhance reuse and recycling initiatives.

Microplastic particles, originating from sources like clothing, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, can sometimes be found in fertilizers derived from the solid byproducts of wastewater treatment—known as biosolids—which may also pose odor and toxicity issues for nearby residents, depending on the treatment methods employed.

Additionally, some seeds are coated with plastic polymers that are designed to break down at specific times during the growing season, while plastics are also used in pesticide containers and moisture-retaining covers for fields.

However, the agricultural sector represents just over three percent of global plastic usage, with approximately 40% of all plastics being utilized for packaging, including single-use food and beverage containers.

Microplastics, defined by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration as particles smaller than five millimeters, can be as large as a pencil eraser, with many being significantly smaller.

Research has demonstrated that microplastics can be absorbed by terrestrial plants and marine plankton, which can then be consumed by animals and humans.

While scientists continue to investigate the long-term impacts of plastic found in human organs, preliminary results indicate potential associations with various health issues, including heart disease and certain types of cancer.

Over the last three decades, plastic usage has increased fourfold.

It has become a pervasive element in our environment, with the majority of plastic waste ending up in landfills, polluting ecosystems, or being incinerated. Alarmingly, less than 10% of plastic is recycled.

Simultaneously, some farmers are increasingly depending on plastic to protect their crops from extreme weather conditions.

They utilize tarps, hoop houses, and other technologies to manage their growing environments, while also relying more on chemicals such as pesticides and fertilizers to combat unpredictable weather and escalating pest problems.

Extreme weather, exacerbated by climate change, further accelerates the degradation and movement of agricultural plastics.

Prolonged exposure to intense sunlight can deteriorate materials, and more frequent heavy rainfall can wash plastic particles into fields and waterways, according to experts.

For farmers concerned about plastic contamination in their soils, taking action can be difficult.

In Uganda, for instance, nursery bed owners often cannot afford proper seedling trays and instead use inexpensive plastic bags for germinating seeds.

Those farmers most affected by climate change are often the least equipped to mitigate the presence of low-quality plastic waste in their soils.