Zuma sparks outrage after India meeting with Gupta brother

Former South African president Jacob Zuma has triggered a political storm after meeting fugitive businessman Ajay Gupta in India and declaring his intention to seek office again, drawing fierce criticism from the government.

The South African government has sharply criticised former president Jacob Zuma over his recent meeting with Ajay Gupta, one of the Gupta brothers accused of profiting from the country's state capture scandal.

Cabinet Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni described the encounter as "very disturbing", saying Zuma had shown "the middle finger" to South Africans who suffered the consequences of corruption linked to the Gupta family.

Government probes India visit

The meeting took place in the Indian pilgrimage city of Haridwar, where Zuma was photographed with Ajay Gupta at a temple and referred to him in a video as a "brother and friend."

Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola accused Zuma of conducting a "parallel foreign policy", and the government has launched an inquiry into the visit.

Ntshavheni also criticised South Africa's High Commissioner to India, Anil Sooklal, for accompanying the former president during the meeting.

Zuma hints at political comeback

In the video released after the meeting, the 84-year-old former leader declared his intention to return to politics.

"I decided to take a decision to retake the country forward," Zuma said. "I am contesting."

Zuma, who served as president from 2009 until his resignation in 2018, now leads the opposition Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party.

Gupta scandal still haunts South Africa

The Gupta brothers built a vast business empire in South Africa before fleeing the country as investigations into alleged state capture gathered pace.

A 2016 report by South Africa's anti-corruption watchdog accused the family of bribing officials, influencing cabinet appointments and exploiting state institutions for financial gain during Zuma's presidency.

Ajay Gupta was declared a fugitive in 2018, although charges against him were later withdrawn. His brothers, Atul and Rajesh, remain in the United Arab Emirates, where a court rejected South Africa's extradition request in 2023.

Political tensions ahead of elections

The controversy comes as South Africa prepares for local government elections later this year, with the next presidential election scheduled for 2029.

Zuma's renewed political ambitions and his continued association with the Gupta family are likely to intensify debate over corruption, accountability and the future direction of South African politics.