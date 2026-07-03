Iran's slain supreme leader lying in state in Tehran head of funeral events

The body of Iran’s slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was lying in state in the great prayer hall of Tehran’s Grand Mosalla complex on Friday.

It is more than four months since he was killed at his home compound in the capital in strikes by the United States and Israel, bringing an end to his 37-year rule.

His coffin, covered in the Iranian flag, was carried into the venue on Friday at the start of several days of public mourning and processions.

The Iranian president and other officials have paid their respects, while representatives from around 30 countries will attend Saturday's official ceremony.

Khamenei’s body will lie in state in Tehran for three days, next to those of his slain relatives, before being taken to the Iraqi holy cities of Najaf and Karabal.

He will be buried next Thursday in his hometown of Mashhad near the shrine of the revered Iman Reza.

Iranian officials say they expect the ceremonies to draw between 12 and 20 million mourners, making it the biggest funeral in the country’s history.

Khamenei's burial, delayed at the height of the war, is taking place as Iran and the US observe a fragile ceasefire after signing a preliminary deal to halt the conflict.