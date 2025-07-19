Atlas Lionesses roar into Afcon semi-finals, sparking celebrations in Rabat

Fans poured out of Rabat’s Olympic Stadium in high spirits on Sunday evening, following Morocco’s 3–1 win over Mali in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. The victory secured the Atlas Lionesses a spot in the semi-finals and brought waves of celebration to the capital.

Supporters gathered in large numbers, singing, waving flags, and expressing pride in the national team’s performance. For many, the win was about more than just football. It was a moment of national unity and progress.

"Honestly, we’re so happy. It was a great match. It really shows how much work has gone on behind the scenes," said one enthusiastic fan. "God willing, we want even more in the semi-finals and the final."

Among the excited crowd was the brother of one of the players, who shared an emotional reaction to the match.

"They played a really great game, there was so much intensity," he said. "I also want to give a shoutout to my sister, Imène El Ghazouani, who made a strong performance even though she came on late in the second half."

The focus now shifts to the semi-finals, where Morocco will face either Algeria or Ghana in a highly anticipated showdown. Beyond a place in the final, the stakes are even higher. The winner will earn a coveted spot in the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

For the Atlas Lionesses, the dream continues, and the nation is proudly standing behind them.