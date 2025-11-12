Six people die in a stampede during military recruitment in Ghana

At least six people lost their lives in a tragic crowd crush during a military recruitment exercise at Accra's El-Wak Sports Stadium in Ghana.

The stampede occurred early Wednesday morning before the event officially began, triggered by a sudden surge of applicants who overwhelmed security and rushed through the stadium gates.

Thousands of young Ghanaians, amid a youth unemployment rate of around 13%, had gathered hoping to secure a spot in the Ghana Armed Forces.

The recruitment deadline had been extended by a week to accommodate applicants who faced challenges with the online registration process, leading to a larger-than-expected turnout.

The crush resulted in multiple injuries, with several people currently receiving emergency medical care at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra. Authorities have secured the area, and calm has since been restored as the recruitment process continues under tighter security.

The Ghana Armed Forces have expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and promised a thorough investigation to understand the causes of the incident and prevent future occurrences.

This tragic event highlights the intense demand for military jobs in Ghana as young people seek employment opportunities in a competitive job market.