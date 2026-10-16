Ebola: School children among virus victims in Ituri province

At least 10 students have died from Ebola in Ituri Province, in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, authorities said Thursday.

The deaths come more than a month after schools reopened for the new school year, as the outbreak continues.

Data released by education officials in Bunia, the provincial capital, indicate that the deaths are among the 25 confirmed cases of Ebola identified among students at several schools in the province. Ten of the infected students have died, while seven are currently undergoing treatment.

A provincial education official urged schools to ensure proper use of protective equipment and adherence to health guidelines to reduce the risk of disease transmission.

The World Health Organization’s Regional Office for Africa, in a situation report released Wednesday, stated that the outbreak in the Congo continues to evolve, spreading both geographically and in terms of the number of cases and deaths.

The latest outbreak has affected more than 65 health zones in eight provinces.