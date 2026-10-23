Several feared trapped as multi-storey building collapses in Nairobi

Several people are feared trapped after a multi-storey building under construction collapsed in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, on Friday, October 23.

The Kenya Red Cross said the building collapsed at around 1:40 p.m. local time in Eastleigh, a busy residential and commercial district, and confirmed that emergency teams had been dispatched to the scene.

Videos circulating online showed the building crashing to the ground, sending huge clouds of dust into the air.

Local media reported that shops and rental units were operating on the lower floors of the building despite ongoing construction work.

There were also reports of possible casualties and looting as large crowds gathered at the site, making it difficult for emergency responders to access the rubble.

Police reportedly used tear gas to disperse onlookers and clear the way for rescue teams.

The number of people trapped or injured remains unclear. There were also conflicting reports about the building's height, with some suggesting it may have been as high as 18 storeys.

The cause of the collapse has not been established.

Eastleigh is a densely populated commercial hub known for its large Somali community.

The incident comes amid a rapid construction boom in Nairobi, where high-rise buildings have increasingly transformed the city's skyline.