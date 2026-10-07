Senegal postpones start of school year following destructive flooding

Senegal has postponed the start of the school year across the country after the recent heavy rain and destructive flooding.

Torrential downpours from Friday through to Monday impacted several regions and paralysed parts of the capital, Dakar.

At least five people have been reported dead in the flooding which comes weeks before the country is due to host the 2026 Summer Youth Olympics.

Operations are underway to clear flooded roads and restore traffic as the authorities work to protect water and power supplies, and provide immediate aid.

The education ministry said the decision to postpone the academic year was "driven primarily by the need to ensure the safety and protection” of children.

It added that this would also allow for, among other things, the "cleaning, sanitation, disinfection, and restoration" of educational facilities.

In what is an unprecedented postponement in recent years, primary and secondary schools will start on 12 October rather than today as scheduled.

Forecasts point to a high risk of more rain over the coming days. Senegal's rainy season usually starts in June before trailing off in October.

The country’s vulnerability to flooding was evident in 2024, when the Senegal River burst its banks in 2024 affecting more than 56,000 people in the east of the country.