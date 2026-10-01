Botswana under fire after authorising elephant killing for independence celebrations

The government in Botswana has come under fire for authorising the killing of 23 elephants during its Independence Day celebrations.

On Wednesday, the country marked the 60th anniversary of its independence from the United Kingdom with festive events held across the country.

According to the BBC, the Ministry of Environment and Tourism issued a licence authorising the hunting of 23 elephants in eight districts to provide meat for feasting.

The government has not confirmed how many elephants were effectively killed.

But the move prompted backlash from animal rights activists. The Elephant Protection Society told the BBC that "the decision could undermine conservation" and encourage poaching.

On Facebook, the Botswana-based association also warned that killing members of a herd could make other elephants aggressive and endanger human communities.

Several social media users also expressed concern about the spread of illness as the country is facing an outbreak of foot-and mouth disease, the BBC reported.

With about 130,000 animals, Botswana is home to the world's largest elephant population. Authorities have often argued in favour of regulated hunting to manage numbers.