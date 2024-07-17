Sergey Lavrov holds talks with foreign ministers at U.N. Security Council

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov engaged in bilateral discussions with his counterparts from Hungary, Switzerland, Iran, Libya, and Kuwait during the U.N. Security Council session on Tuesday.

During his meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, Lavrov mentioned Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's recent visit to Moscow.

Lavrov emphasized the importance of implementing the agreements made by the President and the Prime Minister.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov mentioned, “it was very telling what we heard from our Western friends, and we appreciate the balanced approach to the world affairs which you and other participants of Africa, Latin America and Asia expressed.”

Additionally, Lavrov extended an invitation to acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani to visit Russia, discussed the situation in Libya with the acting Foreign Minister of the country's Tripoli-based Government of National Unity, and commended Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al Yahya for their balanced approach to global affairs.