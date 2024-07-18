Russia and Ukraine exchange 95 prisoners, in UAE-brokered deal

Ukraine and Russia have exchanged 95 prisoners each, officials in both countries said on Wednesday, as part of a deal brokered by the United Arab Emirates.

The prison swap was the 54th since February 2022 and came three weeks after the last exchange.

The exchange was mediated by the U.A.E., for the sixth time this year.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the Gulf state's involvement, writing on Telegram that 95 members of its defence forces had "been liberated from Russian captivity."

The Russian Defence Ministry expressed its gratitude to the U.A.E. for its mediation efforts.

Ukraine officials have said that over 3,4000 people, both civilians and military, have returned from Russian captivity since the start of the conflict.

According to the U.N., most Ukrainian prisoners suffer routine medical neglect, severe and systematic mistreatment, and even torture while in detention.

There have also been isolated reports of abuse of Russian soldiers, mostly during capture or transit to internment sites.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the freed Russian soldiers will be flown to Moscow for medical treatment and rehabilitation.