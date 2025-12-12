Ghanaian influencer accused romance scam targeting elderly Americans

A Ghanaian social media personality known as Abu Trica, real name Frederick Kumi, has been arrested over claims he helped run a romance scam that stole more than $8 million (£5.9m) from older Americans.

US prosecutors say the 31-year-old used AI tools to create fake identities, approached victims on dating sites and social media, and slowly gained their trust before asking for money.

He now faces charges in the United States for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. If found guilty, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

AI Romance Scam Targeting Elderly Victims

Investigators say Kumi, who also goes by the name Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, kept victims engaged through regular phone calls, emails, and constant messaging. He allegedly told them stories about sudden medical emergencies, travel problems or business opportunities, pushing them to send money or valuables.

Prosecutors say the funds were then routed to accomplices pretending to be third parties, with Kumi allegedly distributing the proceeds between associates in Ghana and the United States.

His lifestyle had been a topic of online discussion for months. With more than 100,000 Instagram followers, Kumi frequently showcased luxury clothes, gadgets and accessories, raising questions about how he funded them. He has made no public comment since the allegations surfaced.

US Moves to Extradite Influencer

Kumi was arrested in Ghana after a joint operation between US and Ghanaian authorities. The United States is now seeking his extradition under laws designed to protect older Americans from financial abuse.

His case is the latest in a series of actions by US authorities targeting fraud networks allegedly operating from West Africa. In July, another Ghanaian man known online as Dada Joe Remix was extradited to the US for similar scams.

Earlier this month, Nigerian fraud ringleader Oluwaseun Adekoya received a 20-year sentence for laundering more than $2 million linked to nationwide bank and online scams.

US officials say they are increasing pressure on criminal groups that target older Americans through romance and financial schemes.