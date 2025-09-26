Interpol targets romance scams: 260 arrested in Africa

Authorities in 14 African countries have arrested 260 people in a major crackdown on cybercrime targeting romance scams and sextortion.

The two-week operation, organised by INTERPOL, dubbed Operation Contender 3.0, was implemented between July 28 and August 11, 2025. Police seized more than 1,200 electronic devices, shut down 81 online crime infrastructures, and identified nearly 1,500 victims across the continent. Estimated losses linked to the scams reached $2.8 million.

The suspects are accused of exploiting social media and dating platforms to defraud victims. Romance scams involved fake profiles and stolen images, while sextortion cases saw victims blackmailed with explicit videos or photos.

Ghana recorded the highest number of arrests, with 68 suspects detained and $70,000 in stolen funds recovered. In Senegal, 22 suspects allegedly impersonated celebrities to swindle 120 victims. Police in Côte d’Ivoire dismantled a sextortion ring with more than 800 victims identified.

Cyril Gout, INTERPOL’s acting executive director of police services, said the rise in digital-enabled crimes across Africa highlights the need for international cooperation. “The growth of online platforms has opened new opportunities for criminal networks to exploit victims, causing both financial loss and psychological harm,” he said.

The operation underscores how cybercrime has become one of the fastest-growing security threats on the continent, and how coordinated action between African nations and global partners is critical to keeping people safe online.