At least 15 killed as typhoon rains cause deadly flooding in Taiwan

Authorities said 152 people remained missing in eastern Taiwan as emergency teams struggled to access hard-hit areas. Premier Cho Jung-tai has called for an inquiry into possible failures in evacuation orders as Guangfu township emerged as the most affected area. Footage showed roads submerged by muddy waters, with cars swept away by strong currents. The fire department said rescue operations were ongoing, with firefighters deployed to reach stranded residents. Helicopters and boats were also being used to access remote communities cut off by flooding.