Comoros: Polls open as President Assoumani seeks fourth term

Polls have opened in the Comoros in an election that has president Azali Assoumani contesting for a fourth five-year term. The vote which started at 8 a.m. (0500 GMT) ends at 6 p.m Sunday, January 14.

Assoumani, 69 is being challenged by five opponents in the vote some opposition leaders have boycotted accusing the election commission of favouring the ruling party.

The commission denies this, saying the process will be transparent. Over 338 000 voters are registered for the election out of a population of 800,000.

An army officer who first came to power in a coup in 1999, President Assoumani would be required to step down in 2029 should he win the vote.