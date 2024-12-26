1,500 escape Mozambique prison; 33 dead in post-election chaos

The Mozambican government confirmed a massive prison break on December 25, involving over 1,500 inmates escaping from the high-security Machava prison near the capital, Maputo. The escape occurred amidst ongoing post-election violence following the Constitutional Council's confirmation of Daniel Chapo's election victory with 65% of the vote.

Police chief Bernardino Rafael reported that 1,534 prisoners fled, with only 150 recaptured so far. The escape led to violent clashes between the fugitives, prison staff, and police, resulting in 33 deaths and 15 injuries. Videos showed crowds rushing out of the prison, some carrying weapons taken from guards.

Machava prison holds high-risk inmates, including jihadists linked to armed groups in Cabo Delgado. At least 30 jihadists are among the escapees, including one classified as "highly dangerous," raising security concerns.

The violence surrounding the election has claimed 248 lives in the last two months, according to the NGO Plataforma Decide.

The crisis also spotlights regional tensions. While South Africa's ruling ANC congratulated Chapo on his victory, the U.S. expressed concerns over the election's lack of transparency. Observers criticized South Africa's muted response to the escalating situation in Mozambique.