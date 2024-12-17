President Assoumani's assurance of support post-cyclone Chido

In the wake of Cyclone CHIDO's destructive impact on the Comoros archipelago, particularly Mayotte, President Azali Assoumani has shown his solidarity with the affected residents.

In response to the effects of Cyclone Chido in Comoros, President Assoumani remarked, "The key takeaway is that there were no lives lost, which is the most significant point. Material losses can happen anytime, cyclone or not. Our focus now is on supporting those who have suffered damage on the islands.

In an official statement, he offered condolences to those who have lost family members in Mayotte and wished for a speedy recovery for the injured.

“I would like to extend our heartfelt sympathy and solidarity to our Mahorais brothers during this difficult time."

He recognized the strength of the people as they dealt with the extensive losses caused by the cyclone, expressing faith that the Mahorans will face this challenge with determination.

The president confirmed that the Union of Comoros will aid Mayotte in its reconstruction and humanitarian efforts.

He called for a united approach to address the urgent needs of those affected and encouraged local organizations to engage in relief efforts.

He also sought support from the international community during this crisis.

As damage assessments are underway, the Union of Comoros stands ready to provide all necessary assistance to help Mayotte through this difficult time.