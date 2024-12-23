Welcome to Africanews

France declares national mourning for cyclone Chido victims in Mayotte

A drone view of the Barakani, Mayotte, informal settlement, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024.   -  
Adrienne Surprenant/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Agencies

Mayotte

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the remembrance during his visit to the island last week, where he faced criticism from residents over the slow response to the crisis.

Cyclone Chido, the worst storm to hit Mayotte in 90 years, made landfall on December 14 with winds of up to 260 km/h (160 mph) and 250 mm of rainfall in the first 24 hours. Entire communities were flattened, leaving survivors struggling without water, electricity, or communication more than a week later.

At least 31 people are confirmed dead, but officials fear the death toll could rise into the hundreds or thousands as thousands remain missing. Mayotte, already France's poorest territory, was particularly vulnerable, with many residents living in makeshift homes that were destroyed by the storm.

Flags across France will fly at half-mast, and tributes will be held in cities such as Paris, Marseille, and Lyon to show solidarity with the victims.

After devastating Mayotte, Chido moved onto the African mainland, where it killed at least 94 people in Mozambique and caused widespread destruction across Malawi and Zimbabwe.

