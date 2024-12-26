Mayotte: France starts repatriating Cyclone Chido victims

Days after cyclone Chido barrelled through Mayotte, transport to and from the French overseas territory is gradually picking back up, enabling some residents to be repatriated.

Sea links between Mayotte and the Comoros have reopened, enabling some 500 undocumented Comorians to be repatriated.

Although commercial flights have not yet resumed, French authorities have opened an air route from Mayotte to Reunion island to evacuate French citizens.

Since Chido hit, around 3,000 people have managed to leave the island, which is running low on basic supplies in the aftermath of the cyclone.

According to locals, many are facing shortages of water and electricity; some are living in makeshift shelters after their homes were destroyed by the winds.

The European Commission is granting emergency aid to support those affected by the cyclone in Mayotte and Mozambique. Responding to France’s call for assistance, several countries including Belgium, Germany and Italy have offered shelter and other essentials.