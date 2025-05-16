Zimbabwean, European artists collaborate on climate, sustainability

A ground breaking cultural exhibition is uniting artists from Zimbabwe and across Europe as artists tackle climate change solutions and how art and sustainability intertwine.

''We are very glad to be here because this way it allows us to show what we do with waste and that it can be considered art," said Alessandra Nicola, an Italian upcycled designer.

The exhibition at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe showcased creative solutions in music, art, recycling, and even food.

During the Exhibition EU and Zimbabwean musicians collaborated to create music using African instruments like the Mbira.

"I just did my final show of my African tour, my first African tour here in Zimbabwe today. It has been an amazing experience and the fact that I got to collaborate. I have heard the mbira before but hearing it on my music and getting to be a part of that has been an honor," said Cherrie, a Swedish RnB songstress.

