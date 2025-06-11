At least seven dead in South Africa following powerful winter storm

At least seven people have died in South Africa’s Eastern Cape province due to flooding caused by severe weather conditions, with fears the death toll may rise.

A powerful winter storm has swept across the country since the weekend bringing bitter cold, snow, and flooding to several provinces.

The Eastern Cape has been the hardest hit with the SA Weather Service warning of a high risk of flooding, with closed roads and dangerous travel conditions.

Disaster management teams and emergency services have been deployed to the hardest-hit areas.

Meanwhile, rescue workers are still searching for a minibus taxi carrying schoolchildren that was swept away by floodwaters in the province on Tuesday morning.

It is unclear how many learners were in the vehicle but three were found alive before rescue efforts were suspended at nightfall.

Nearly half a million homes were also left without electricity following the storm.

Parts of South Africa receive snowfalls during its winter months, but forecasters had warned last week that a particularly strong cold front was about to hit the country.