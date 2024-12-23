France observes national day of mourning for victims of Cyclone Chido

France observed a national day of mourning Monday in honor of the victims of Cyclone Chido, which devastated the French overseas department of Mayotte earlier this month.

Flags were flown at half-staff across the country, and a minute of silence was observed at 10 a.m. GMT.

President Emmanuel Macron commemorated the victims at Elysee Palace as 'The Last Post' was played, while recently appointed Prime Minister François Bayrou led what he said "a very moving moment of silence" at his residence Hôtel de Matignon.

Bayrou spoke to media after the observance, saying the tribute "signifies a commitment so that the international community is present to reconstruct Mayotte."

The cyclone, the most destructive to hit Mayotte in 90 years, caused extensive damage to the island, known as France’s poorest department. It left at least 35 dead and around 2,500 injured, with the actual toll likely higher due to the widespread destruction of infrastructure and precarious living conditions.

Cyclone Chido struck Mayotte on Dec. 14, destroying homes, disrupting water and electricity supplies, and severing communications. Emergency crews continue efforts to restore basic services, but the scale of the damage has made recovery efforts particularly challenging.