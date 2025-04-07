Heavy rains flood Congo's capital, killing at least 22 people

Major flooding in the Congolese capital of Kinshasa has killed at least 22 people and cut off access to over half of the city and the country's main airport, authorities said Sunday.

Most of the fatalities in Friday's deluge were caused by collapsing walls, said a provincial health minister, Patricien Ngongo.

The main road to the airport was damaged by flooding but has now reopened to light traffic and will be open to all traffic within 72 hours, said Kinshasa Gov. Daniel Bumba.

The road also links Kinshasa to the rest of Congo, and officials worry about the impact on trade.

"We’ve been here since nightfall, but we’re not making any progress because we’ve been told that the road is cut in two, and we have goods that we’re going to pick up,” said Blaise Ndendo, a truck driver.

In 2022, at least 100 people were killed during similar flooding in Kinshasa.

Following the flooding, several prominent members of civil society in Kinshasa called on the mayor to resign, while the local government claimed the flooded and collapsed home were “not built with urban planning standards.”

In addition to the 22 deaths, 46 people were hospitalized, and a further 75 families will be temporarily housed in a nearby stadium.