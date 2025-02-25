At least nine dead in Botswana floods following record rainfall

Botswanan authorities said on Monday that at least nine people were confirmed dead, six of whom were minors, following widespread flooding.

Ther has been record rainfall in the semi-arid country over the last week which has seen more than 5,000 people impacted by floods.

In the capital Gaborone, where the local dam overflowed, cars were washed away and properties part-submerged.

Roads, homes, and business have suffered extensive damage.

Meanwhile, most schools were expected to re-open on Tuesday after being closed for days, while officials said electricity and water supply has been restored.

Botswana, like other countries in Southern Africa, has been recovering from a devastating drought.