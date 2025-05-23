Botswana's FM says country wants to deepen trade with EU amid Trump's tariffs

As the African Union and European Union foreign ministers pledge to boost cooperation on security and the economy, Botswana has called for Brussels to lead more strategic investments in the country.

Phenyo Butale says his country is open for business.

"Botswana has been enjoying excellent relations with the EU. And we believe that there is room for us and Europe, and Belgium to reimagine this relationship and ensure that we improve our trade and ensure that China and Europe benefit mutually from this relationship." Phenyo Butale, Botswana's foreign minister, told Euronews.

Butale's call for more trade and investment with the EU comes amid a 37 per cent trade tariff imposed by the Trump administration on Botswana, one of the hardest-hit nations in Africa.

The country's economy, which is reliant on diamond exports, contracted last year by 3.1% due to weak global demand.

Once regarded as one of the world's fastest-growing economies, Botswana is, however, optimistic after a forecast suggests an expected 3.3% growth this year.