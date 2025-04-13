Letsile Tebogo shines at FNB Golden Prix ahead of 2025 World Championships

A vibrant crowd gathered at Gaborone Stadium on Saturday, April 12, for the FNB Golden Prix, with all eyes on Botswana’s star athlete, Letsile Tebogo. After missing the 2024 edition, Tebogo returned with a commanding victory in the 200m, thrilling thousands of fans.

“This is our catch-up season, but I’m on the podium now,” said Tebogo. “The goal was to finish first and perform well, just like we did in the 2023 championships.”

In the women’s events, 17-year-old South African Hanna Hope Vermaak claimed victory in the 100m, clocking 11.44 seconds, narrowly beating Viwe Jingqi. However, it was Egyptian Basant Hemida who made headlines with a stunning 400m performance, setting a new record of 50.77 seconds.

“I’m thrilled,” said Hemida. “This isn’t my usual event, but I’m happy to win the 400m after a long break and a very competitive race.”

Home favorite Tebogo continued to impress, winning the 200m with a time of 20.23 seconds. South African Akani Simbine also triumphed, taking the men’s 100m title and defeating Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala.

“This result comes after years of preparation and sacrifice,” said Simbine. “It’s about doing better each year, and I’m proud to return as a world champion.”

For Tebogo, this victory marked a key moment in Botswana’s readiness for the global sporting stage.

“I believe Botswana is ready for the World Championships,” said Tebogo. “With the support of the government and incredible people here, we’re prepared for 2025.”

The FNB Golden Prix serves as a precursor to the 2025 World Championships, set to take place in Botswana.