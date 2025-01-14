Rising waters of Lake Tanganyika devastate residents of Uvira in DRC

The city of Uvira in South Kivu is facing a severe humanitarian crisis as the waters of Lake Tanganyika continue to rise. The flooding has caused widespread destruction, with over 3,000 homes submerged and more than 36,000 people displaced. Months after the initial flooding began, the situation continues to deteriorate, leaving thousands in desperate need of assistance.

Residents Fear for Their Lives

The flooding has brought new dangers to the community, including increased encounters with hippos. These animals, displaced from their habitats, pose a serious threat to residents.

Furaha Nsimire, a resident of Uvira, explained: “Hippos hide in the water during the day and come out at night. With the rising waters, they can attack humans. Our lives are at risk because of these animals. We can no longer grow crops as they destroy everything.”

The destruction has forced families to abandon their homes and seek refuge in overcrowded shelters or with other families. Entire neighborhoods remain underwater, and there is little hope for an immediate return to normalcy.

Agriculture in Crisis

The rising waters have also devastated local agriculture, a vital source of livelihood for many. Farmers along the lake have seen their crops destroyed by hippos, adding to their struggles.

Kasongo Musimbwa, Environmental Development Supervisor in Bavira Territory, said: “Farmers in Kalungwe and Kamba Makobola are losing their crops to hippos, which are protected animals in DR Congo. They grow cassava and sweet potatoes, but the hippos destroy their fields.”

Unprecedented Changes in the Lake

The rising water levels are unprecedented, reversing decades of retreat by Lake Tanganyika.

Kiza Muhato, Mayor of Uvira, described the phenomenon: “Since 1964, Lake Tanganyika receded by about 150 meters. But between 2023 and 2024, the lake has reclaimed its shores. Areas that were once land, including homes, are now completely submerged.”

The city center and many other neighborhoods are still under water. Reconstruction efforts are daunting, as the displaced population struggles with harsh living conditions and the loss of their property.

A Call for Urgent Action

Uvira’s ongoing crisis highlights the urgent need for humanitarian support. The displacement, property destruction, and worsening living conditions demand immediate attention to help affected families and rebuild the community. Without intervention, the challenges posed by Lake Tanganyika’s rising waters will continue to grow.