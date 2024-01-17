Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Comoros' Assoumani reelected president with 62.7% of votes

President of Comoros Azali Assoumani waves to reporters after a meeting with French president Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Christophe Ena/Copyright 2016 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Comoros

The Comoros’ President Azali Assoumani has won a new five-year term, the country's electoral body announced late Tuesday (Jan. 16).

The election, held on Sunday, was marked by allegations of fraud and irregularities as Assoumani faced off against five opponents, ultimately winning with 62.97% of the vote.

Results published by the Independent National Electoral Commission announced a voter turnout at 16.3 percent.

The climate was tense on the archipelago as Comoras awaited the results.

Some 340 000 voters were called to choose a president and governors in Africa's first election of 2024.

Additional sources • Comoresinfos - RFI - Franceinfo

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..