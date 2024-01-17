Comoros' Assoumani reelected president with 62.7% of votes

Comoros
The Comoros’ President Azali Assoumani has won a new five-year term, the country's electoral body announced late Tuesday (Jan. 16).
The election, held on Sunday, was marked by allegations of fraud and irregularities as Assoumani faced off against five opponents, ultimately winning with 62.97% of the vote.
Results published by the Independent National Electoral Commission announced a voter turnout at 16.3 percent.
The climate was tense on the archipelago as Comoras awaited the results.
Some 340 000 voters were called to choose a president and governors in Africa's first election of 2024.
