Afro-Cuban priests' prophecies for 2024

People chat before a"Santeria" ceremony, an Afro-Cuban religion, in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, Jan 8,2006.   -  
Copyright © africanews
JAVIER GALEANO/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Cuba

Afro-Cuban priests of the Yoruba religion have foretold illnesses, ruptures and violence for 2024.

Wearing bright yellow and green caps, priests known as babalawos played 'Bata' drums, painted red and adorned with feathers, in front of the temple's saints.

Worshippers gathered at the Yoruba Cultural Association to participate in the ceremony that marks the announcement of the predictions.

Two of the letters of the year, as the predictions are called, were revealed by the priests this Tuesday.

"As the Cuban economy goes, so will the Yoruba religion in Cuba," said the Babalawo, Rancell Montero.

He recalled many of the island's needs amid a severe economic crisis for the past three years and the tension that the forecast reflects.

