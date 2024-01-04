Grammy Awards: Singer Coco Jones on her inspirations

American artist Coco Jones speaks about the black women who inspire her and her surprise at being nominated for five Grammy awards for her album "What I Didn't Tell You".

Singer and actor Coco Jones has come a long way since her Disney Channel days.

After disappearing from the spotlight, Jones made a comeback through viral TikTok videos and her role as Hilary Banks on the re-imagined version of the hit sitcom Bel Air.

Now, she has received five Grammy nominations for her album "What I Didn't Tell You", which was released in November 2022.

She’s up for best new artist, R&B album, traditional R&B performance, R&B song and R&B performance.

In a recent interview, she spoke about the black women in Hollywood who she is grateful for, the role her mother plays in supporting her career and the issues around pay disparity and colourism.

“Everything can and will get better. But it doesn’t get better if we don’t do anything," Jones said. "That’s why I try to speak up so much on colourism and on being patient with your journey because we’re Black women, and it does take a different path with us to get where we rightfully deserve to be.”

On the women in Hollywood who inspire her, Jones said they have paved the way for her.

“I’m so grateful for women like Viola (Davis) and Kerry (Washington) and Angela Bassett and Taraji," she said.

The rising star said she was thoroughly surprised by the Grammy nominations.

"I definitely didn’t think “How far could this go?”," Jones said. "I was only focused on what was in front of me, who I wanted to present myself to as in front of the world. [...] My expectation was within myself and my leaving everything in this booth every time. I'm giving the world the most fearless version of myself. … My expectations have been blown out of the water."

The Grammy Awards ceremony will take place on February 4 in Los Angeles, USA.