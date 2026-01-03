Cuban Santería priests warn of conflicts and violence in 2026

It’s a New Year tradition in Cuba: the "Letter of the Year" from the Santería priests. Dressed in their characteristic white, religious followers played drums and danced around an altar in Havana on Friday, as the priests revealed their predictions for 2026.

The priests who are known as Babalawos agreed to warn of an increase in violence and the dangers of war.

Cuban Babalawos announced that the ruling deity for 2026 will be Oggún, lord of metals—or weapons—roads, and conflicts. He is also the patron saint of blacksmiths. The religious leaders explained that Oggún's accompanying deity is Oya, the goddess of winds and storms.

The combination of these signs and their deities could bring illness, and among the social events of interest are the proliferation of fires and accidents, an increase in violent and criminal acts, and even "significant changes within the Cuban government," according to a document they briefed.

A woman records a video of Santería followers performing a holy drum beat after the reading of the Letter of the Year in Havana, Cuba, 2 January 2026

The Babalawos made a strong call for peace and prayed for it during the "Letter of the Year" ceremony.

"In religions, we always want peace and health, in all religions. This is what we are asking for; peace and health," said Silvio Mendez, a Babalawo.

The Babalawos also acknowledged the current tensions in the Caribbean, since exacerbated by Saturday's US military strikes on Caracas and the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

“The Americans are blocking Venezuela and taking over the Caribbean, but so far we have survived and will continue to survive. We will fight on all fronts because nobody wants a war. It is not only us in our religion; nobody wants it," said Danilo Hurtado, the head of the Council of Santería Priests.

Santería followers prepare to perform a holy drum beat after the reading of the Letter of the Year in Havana, Cuba, 2 January 2026

Every year, thousands of people on the island await the "Letter", in which their religious houses participate, and the instructions for actions or rituals for believers that are transmitted by priests of Santería, the most widespread cult on the island.

It has spread to neighboring countries such as Mexico, Venezuela, Brazil, Spain, and the United States, where there are strong Cuban communities.

Santería was born from the syncretism of the Spanish traditions of the colonisers with those brought by African slaves and became established on the island.