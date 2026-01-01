Nigerian youth enter 2026 with hopes of prosperity and stability

Nigeria welcomed the start of 2026 with hope after a year marked by rising cultural influence, yet also by persistent security issues and economic hardships.

2025 was the year that saw Afrobeats take over the music charts and thrive around the world. Over the past 12 mathons, Lagos also further cemented its growing status as West Africa's capital of arts, fashion and culture as a whole.

For many young people, Nigeria has yet to fulfil its potential, and they hope that the country can build on its talents and resources.

"Our time is right now in Afrobeats, in Nollywood movies and just being known in global space so we really need to just use this moment wisely," said student Amarach Nwuneli.

But last year also laid bare Nigeria's lasting security issues, illustrated by a recent surge of abductions.

A turbulent economy also adds to a contrasted record for 2025. Nigerian youth hope that the new year will allow the country to achieve stability and prosperity.

"My hope for Nigeria in 2026 is that we become a better, stable country and our government can do something about the economy and just make everyone's life a little bit easier," said student Tamilore Adesina.

In his New Year’s address, President Bola Tinubu said Nigeria is entering "a more robust phase of economic growth, with tangible improvements in the lives" of the Nigerian people.