Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Kenya and Egypt usher in 2026 with dazzling displays of fireworks

Fireworks burst over the historical site of Giza Pyramids, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and Agencies

fireworks

New Year in Kenya’s capital Nairobi was a spectacular affair.

As the clock struck twelve, a dazzling display of fireworks exploded over the city’s Old Mutual Tower.

Motorists jammed a major highway in the Kenyan capital to see the show and the crowd cheered on the pyrotechnics.

Street parties and fireworks also took place across the country.

The skies over the ancient pyramids of Giza were also alight with fireworks as Egypt ushered in the New Year.

The ceremony included a light show for which the pyramids provided a stunning backdrop.

As in many major cities around the world, the ceremony came with heavy security.

Related articles

Most read

Related articles

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..