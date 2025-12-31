Fireworks light up the globe as nations ring in 2026

The world has begun saying goodbye to 2025, with South Pacific nations first to welcome 2026. In Sydney, Australia rang in the new year with both joy and defiance, as fireworks lit up the iconic Harbour Bridge, just weeks after the country’s worst mass shooting in nearly three decades.

Across Asia, cities marked the moment with vibrant celebrations, fireworks, and dazzling drone displays.

Cities around Indonesia scaled back festivities in solidarity with communities devastated by floods and landslides in parts of Sumatra island a month ago, claiming more than 1,100 lives. Concerts and fireworks on the tourist island of Bali were replaced with a cultural event featuring traditional dances.

Hong Kong rang in 2026 without the usual fireworks spectacle over Victoria Harbor after the massive fire in November. Facades of landmarks instead were turned into countdown clocks that presented a light show at midnight. In Japan, where fireworks aren't a traditional part of festivities, temple bells rang across the country. Others ate noodles in a traditional wish for long life because of the noodle’s shape. In South Korea's capital, Seoul, a bell tolled at the Bosingak Pavilion.

Displaced Gazans hope for end to war Palestinians in Gaza said they hope the new year brings a definitive end to the war between Israel and Hamas that has battered the enclave for two years, as negotiators push for progress into the ceasefire's challenging second phase. “We hope that it will be a good year for our people in Palestine,” said Faraj Rasheed, noting that thousands continue to live in harsh conditions in tent camps. Others described 2025 as a year of loss.

In Africa, Mauritius, Seychelles, and Réunion are be the first to usher in 2026, while countries further west celebrate progressively later.

West African nations are among the last on the continent to step into the new year.