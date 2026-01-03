Tunisia: Swimmers celebrate New Year with plunge in cold sea

To kick off 2026, dozens of swimmers in Tunisia took part in the New Year's "Ghatssa," a sport traditionally practiced in coastal cities to celebrate the end of one year and the arrival of a new one.

Tunisian sports and medical associations have made it a habit to organise this swim in the cold sea waters on the first day of the new year.

"Before taking the plunge, participants follow strict precautions. People with certain medical conditions are not allowed to enter the sea," explained Leila Khmiri, the president of the Life Lovers Association.

"Participants first perform warm-up exercises. Their bodies are gradually wetted before they finally dive into the cold water," she added.

Swimming in cold seawater is believed to strengthen the immune system and protect against seasonal colds.

For some, beyond physical benefits, the exercise also acts as medicine for the mind.

"Winter swimming is known for building mental toughness, physical strength, and boosting immunity. It also offers significant psychological benefits, enhancing confidence, charisma, personal resilience, and the ability to endure challenging conditions," said a participant.

The activity’s health benefits have made it increasingly popular in recent years among men, women and children alike.

"The January 1st swim is said to be like medicine for the body, and participants hope that every year brings health and well-being to all Tunisians," said one man.

This year, the event was held on dozens of beaches from northern to southern Tunisia.